Bailard Has Boosted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding by $655,200; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) as Stock Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 427,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 794,664 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, up from 367,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 8.41 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 93,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 308,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 215,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 27,354 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 324 shares to 18,390 shares, valued at $19.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,061 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 22,586 shares to 270,609 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,331 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Investment Ltd has 0.69% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 83,500 shares. Strategic Fin reported 75,554 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.18% or 2.00 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc reported 30.77M shares stake. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,781 shares. Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bellecapital invested in 0.32% or 48,990 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.05% or 362,666 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation, a South Dakota-based fund reported 32,660 shares. Whittier Tru Co invested in 123,937 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 92.56M shares or 3.72% of the stock. Alberta Inv invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Family Office Lc holds 66,903 shares. John G Ullman reported 0.42% stake. Calamos Wealth Limited Company reported 31,319 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares.