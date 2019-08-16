Bailard Decreased Its Stake in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) by $354,200 as Stock Price Rose; Unisys (UIS) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 735,225 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 12,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 2,905 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 90,000 shares to 431,100 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 70,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii.

