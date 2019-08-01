Bailard Decreased Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $385,176; Element Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) as Share Price Rose

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 7,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 20,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 28,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 859,391 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 5,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 75,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 81,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 3.75 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs Company invested in 30,632 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% or 7,382 shares. Rmb Ltd has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7,920 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 32,305 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 348,928 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp owns 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,243 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corp has 4.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 238,469 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc stated it has 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guardian Cap Lp owns 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,575 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 5,850 shares. Cookson Peirce Com accumulated 606,999 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,618 shares to 117,766 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 123,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,779 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 17,018 shares to 83,707 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honda Motor Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 33,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 198,255 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested in 34,189 shares. Tcw Grp reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sirios Cap LP accumulated 291,040 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.43 million shares. Mariner invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 89,448 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Quantum Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,694 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 170,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 365,380 shares. Moreover, American Century has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 10,253 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.15% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 51.22% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $53.32M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

