Bailard Cut Its Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Stock Rose; Woodstock Has Increased Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.79. About 14.73M shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 69.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 1.50M shares traded or 20.72% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,532 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

