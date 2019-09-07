Bailard Cut Its Hubspot (HUBS) Position as Valuation Declined; Luminus Management Has Raised Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $66.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 348.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 3.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.55 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 5,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 19,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $189.16. About 373,181 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,442 shares to 146,604 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co/The by 255,496 shares to 502,070 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 197,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.