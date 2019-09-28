Bailard Cut Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $545,602; Market Value Declined; Patten & Patten Decreased Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 15,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 298,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.17 million, down from 314,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 27,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 33,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Capital holds 12,466 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Mangement holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,292 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.6% or 177,824 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs accumulated 3.82% or 3.23 million shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,910 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 23,966 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gruss Incorporated holds 7.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,150 shares. Grimes & Com Incorporated invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0.2% or 2.80 million shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc stated it has 1,150 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsec Mgmt Incorporated invested in 265,310 shares or 3.26% of the stock.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 17,815 shares to 28,489 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,195 shares to 66,997 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 2,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion invested 2.3% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Diversified Tru holds 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 15,143 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon has 2.17 million shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 9,882 shares. 1,940 were reported by Captrust Fincl. 1,795 were reported by Assetmark. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management reported 48,891 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 9,828 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Logan Capital Management invested in 0.65% or 109,945 shares. 42,201 are held by Moody Financial Bank Division. Cypress Cap Ltd Com (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 3,377 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fin. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.32M shares.