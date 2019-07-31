Bailard Continues to Hold Position in Arqule (ARQL); Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Valuation Rose While Capital International Increased Stake by $1.25 Million

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 189.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $502.53. About 157,508 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 161,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 359,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 197,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 382,584 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 110.00% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 641,847 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,024 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Wide Grp Holdings A S reported 2,940 shares stake. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset owns 1.27% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,696 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 589 are held by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. Decatur Capital owns 12,501 shares. Agf America holds 1.76% or 10,929 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 31,306 shares. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 0.41% or 2,930 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 2.66 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 306,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 355,878 were accumulated by Eminence Cap L P. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 609,740 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated accumulated 3,155 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 311,273 shares.

