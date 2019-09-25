Bailard Boosted Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)

Bailard Inc increased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) stake by 43.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 93,600 shares as Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)’s stock declined 49.67%. The Bailard Inc holds 308,700 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 215,100 last quarter. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc now has $377.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 878,219 shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright

Among 2 analysts covering Greencore Group PLC (LON:GNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Greencore Group PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 205 lowest target. GBX 247.50’s average target is 9.32% above currents GBX 226.4 stock price. Greencore Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 205 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Add”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 6 by Berenberg. See Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 210.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Greencore Group plc shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.77% more from 43.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Company owns 1.04M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 81,364 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management owns 200,000 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC). Teton Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) for 143,768 shares. 1.60M were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0.02% in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 11,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) for 226,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC). Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0% in Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) or 27,499 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 129,000 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $7,450 activity. The insider Piano Steven bought 5,000 shares worth $7,450.

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company has market cap of 1.01 billion GBP. It operates in through, Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. It has a 15.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

Another recent and important Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Greencore Group plcâ€™s (LON:GNC) 14% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.35% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 226.4. About 185,382 shares traded. Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO CLOSE APPROXIMATELY 200 STORES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EBITDA $59.3M; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of GNC Holdings, Inc. Investors (GNC); 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys New 1.2% Position in GNC; 05/04/2018 – GNC Announces Plans to Expand into Australia; 19/03/2018 – GNC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ GNC Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNC); 02/05/2018 – GNC Encourages Stockholders To Vote In Connection With Hayao Investment; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Rex, Westmoreland, GNC, Hovnanian

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Bailard Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,919 shares to 23,651 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,910 shares and now owns 65,758 shares. Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 218.76% above currents $5.49 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.