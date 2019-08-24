Bailard Boosted Avery Dennison (AVY) Stake by $542,061 as Market Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Blume Capital Management Increased Position

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The hedge fund held 37,766 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 32,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 599,383 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 25,300 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $183,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,896 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Horizon Investments Ltd Llc reported 2,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 39,105 shares. Alphaone Invest Serv Ltd Liability Com holds 247 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 21,800 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 16,225 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Comgest Sas owns 64,800 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 6,720 were accumulated by Penobscot Mngmt Company. Brinker Cap has 0.03% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Alps Advisors owns 3,644 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 20,390 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).