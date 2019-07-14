Baidu Spon (BIDU) Holding Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon (BIDU) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 40,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 3,951 shares to 18,373 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 53,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 994,737 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).

