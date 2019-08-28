Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Increased Stake; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 188.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 53,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 81,376 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, up from 28,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 3.53M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,109 shares to 226,386 shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 289,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,009 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB).

