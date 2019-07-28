Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Valuation Declined, Raging Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 120,677 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 3.52 million shares to 8.87 million shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).

