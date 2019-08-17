Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Shareholder Hartline Investment Has Boosted Position; Bailard Lowered Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Stock Value Rose

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 99,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 110,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.17M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93M shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital stated it has 11,157 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 131,610 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp reported 98,535 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 19,253 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,283 shares. Moreover, Utd Cap Fin Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 30,758 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.07% or 88,031 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt reported 2.50 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,142 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 170,711 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 66,873 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 165,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Check Cap Ca invested in 0.01% or 8,500 shares. 99,071 were reported by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 179 shares to 4,810 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL).