Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Holder Hartline Investment Has Lifted Holding; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Upped Its Verisign Com (VRSN) Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 3,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 11,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 8,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Verisign Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 73,829 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 1.73 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,367 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV).

