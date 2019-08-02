Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined While Bluefin Trading Boosted Stake; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $668,100 as Stock Price Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 579,372 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 1004% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 200,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 220,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 2.75 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,071 are held by Manufacturers Life Communication The. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 1,280 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 122,928 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 109,478 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Greenwich Wealth Lc stated it has 0.14% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Rhumbline Advisers reported 134,384 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 148,700 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,971 shares to 6,429 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 6.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI).