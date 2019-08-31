Baidu Inc. (BIDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 138 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23 Twitter Inc. 36 9.81 N/A 1.72 24.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Baidu Inc. and Twitter Inc. Twitter Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Baidu Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Baidu Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Twitter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Baidu Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Volatility and Risk

Baidu Inc.’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Twitter Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baidu Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Twitter Inc. has 4.5 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baidu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Baidu Inc. and Twitter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Baidu Inc. is $163.17, with potential upside of 56.19%. On the other hand, Twitter Inc.’s potential downside is -6.21% and its consensus target price is $40. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Baidu Inc. is looking more favorable than Twitter Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Baidu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.6% of Baidu Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Twitter Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Baidu Inc. had bearish trend while Twitter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Twitter Inc. beats Baidu Inc.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.