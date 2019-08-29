Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Reaches $106.74 After 9.00% Up Move; Ezcorp (EZPW)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.04% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 885,126 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILYThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $37.20 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $116.35 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BIDU worth $3.35 billion more.

Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 78 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 60 cut down and sold stakes in Ezcorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 47.81 million shares, down from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ezcorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 37 Increased: 59 New Position: 19.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $449.66 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 139.83 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 25.76% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. for 5.40 million shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 2.25% invested in the company for 709,569 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 79,228 shares.

The stock increased 1.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 35,946 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 52.87% above currents $106.74 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC.