Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Comparing side by side

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 146 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23 Travelzoo 15 1.22 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 highlights Baidu Inc. and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Travelzoo seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Baidu Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Baidu Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Baidu Inc. and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Baidu Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.7 beta. Competitively, Travelzoo’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Baidu Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Travelzoo are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Baidu Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Travelzoo.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Baidu Inc. and Travelzoo are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Baidu Inc. is $197, with potential upside of 96.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Baidu Inc. shares and 36.1% of Travelzoo shares. 15.6% are Baidu Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Travelzoo’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year Baidu Inc. has -29.57% weaker performance while Travelzoo has 27.98% stronger performance.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.