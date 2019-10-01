Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Comparison side by side

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 104 -107.51 275.66M 8.44 13.23 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 14 44.29 109.14M 0.17 82.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Baidu Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Baidu Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Baidu Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Baidu Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 264,879,408.09% 12.9% 7% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 808,444,444.44% 5.6% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Baidu Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Tencent Music Entertainment Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Baidu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Baidu Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 29.11% for Baidu Inc. with average price target of $132.67. Meanwhile, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average price target is $17.63, while its potential upside is 38.06%. The results provided earlier shows that Tencent Music Entertainment Group appears more favorable than Baidu Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Baidu Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 44.5% respectively. Baidu Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94%

For the past year Baidu Inc. had bearish trend while Tencent Music Entertainment Group had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Baidu Inc.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.