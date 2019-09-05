Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Baidu Inc. has 79.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 15.6% of Baidu Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Baidu Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 7.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Baidu Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. N/A 136 13.23 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Baidu Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Baidu Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Baidu Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

Baidu Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $163.17, suggesting a potential upside of 59.13%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 85.32%. Baidu Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Baidu Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Baidu Inc. has -29.57% weaker performance while Baidu Inc.’s peers have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baidu Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Baidu Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baidu Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baidu Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.7 shows that Baidu Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baidu Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

Baidu Inc.’s peers beat Baidu Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.