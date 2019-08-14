Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Comparing side by side

Both Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 144 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23 Blucora Inc. 31 1.89 N/A 1.36 22.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Blucora Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Baidu Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Baidu Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Baidu Inc. and Blucora Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7% Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Baidu Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.7 beta. From a competition point of view, Blucora Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Baidu Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Blucora Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baidu Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blucora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Baidu Inc. and Blucora Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$191.56 is Baidu Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 96.71%. Blucora Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus target price and a 71.62% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Baidu Inc. seems more appealing than Blucora Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Baidu Inc. and Blucora Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 99.2%. Baidu Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Blucora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57% Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39%

For the past year Baidu Inc. had bearish trend while Blucora Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Baidu Inc. beats Blucora Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.