Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu Inc. 152 0.00 N/A 11.43 13.35 Alphabet Inc. 1,142 5.62 N/A 39.87 29.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Baidu Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Alphabet Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Baidu Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Baidu Inc. is presently more affordable than Alphabet Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 9.7% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

Baidu Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Alphabet Inc. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Baidu Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Alphabet Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Alphabet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Baidu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Baidu Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Alphabet Inc. 0 5 9 2.64

Baidu Inc. has a 80.59% upside potential and an average price target of $206.13. Alphabet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1309.07 average price target and a 13.88% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Baidu Inc. appears more favorable than Alphabet Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Baidu Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.4% of Alphabet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Baidu Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.16% of Alphabet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baidu Inc. -4.44% -9.59% -12.27% -17.01% -43.99% -3.85% Alphabet Inc. 0% -4.54% 3.74% 8.71% 5.8% 12.04%

For the past year Baidu Inc. had bearish trend while Alphabet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Baidu Inc.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.