Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; Shorts at Omnicom Group (OMC) Lowered By 3.43%

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) had a decrease of 3.43% in short interest. OMC’s SI was 23.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.43% from 24.07M shares previously. With 2.87 million avg volume, 8 days are for Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC)’s short sellers to cover OMC’s short positions. The SI to Omnicom Group Inc’s float is 10.44%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 746,196 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $2.27 EPS change or 84.39% from last quarter’s $2.69 EPS. BIDU’s profit would be $146.50 million giving it 68.23 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Baidu, Inc.’s analysts see -940.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 887,489 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability invested in 1,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Holdg reported 18,547 shares stake. Community Natl Bank Na invested in 0.35% or 23,609 shares. Advsr Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 54,384 shares. First Mercantile has 0.03% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1,506 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 20,850 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 1.10 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 21,894 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 3,112 shares in its portfolio. Cna Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.53% or 34,457 shares. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 159,046 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.47% or 591,860 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 27,279 shares.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $18.24 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.