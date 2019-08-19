Baidu.Com (BIDU) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted Position by $10.12 Million; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $343,140 as Share Price Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Baidu.Com (BIDU) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 61,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 392,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.74M, up from 331,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 4.36 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 211,530 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 215,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 1.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 416,154 shares to 682,364 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,395 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,744 shares to 192,635 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.