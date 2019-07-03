Baidu.Com (BIDU) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $574,164; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Senator Investment Group LP Decreased by $9.53 Million Its Stake

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Inc. (BIDU) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.78 million, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.92 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crushing Defeat For Boeing In Dubai – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $149.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 0.56% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 1,101 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Elm Limited Liability reported 1,028 shares stake. 2,108 are held by Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Bluestein R H Com invested 2.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 80,133 shares. 58,822 are owned by Associated Banc. Amarillo Bancshares accumulated 4,802 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Asset Management owns 260,183 shares. 10 holds 2.7% or 32,938 shares. 2,242 are held by Centurylink Management. Prudential Public Lc invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. iQiyi – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in June – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.