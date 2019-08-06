Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Stock Declined While Indus Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $15.84 Million; Smith Moore & Company Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94 million shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 180.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 96,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 6.34M shares traded or 45.08% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI

