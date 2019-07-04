Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Holder Bluefin Trading Increased Holding by $390,000; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Valuation Rose While Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 325% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 2.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 1.40M shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $56.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 26,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,362 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Tsushin Incorporated reported 0.99% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). M&T Commercial Bank owns 42,928 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 1,020 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 135 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 309 shares. Vontobel Asset reported 703,932 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). North Star Invest Mgmt owns 12,571 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd reported 2,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maplelane Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 76,806 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Com reported 0.44% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has 9,805 shares. Whittier Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).