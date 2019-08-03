Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined While Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Chickasaw Capital Management Cut Position in Targa Resources (TRGP) by $53.10 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 69.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 524,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 233,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.56M, down from 758,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.02M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 207,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 119,006 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 4,076 shares. 32,317 were accumulated by Hodges. Hap Trading holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 160,680 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 26,848 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 200,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 391,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 200,382 shares. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Freestone Holdings invested 0.25% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mirae Asset Investments invested in 1.05 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $65.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 391,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,758 shares to 548,682 shares, valued at $85.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 23,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

