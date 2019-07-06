Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Holding; Landscape Capital Management Decreased Its National Beverage (FIZZ) Stake as Market Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 331,715 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43M, down from 232,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.99M for 69.22 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $132.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,102 shares. Paloma Management holds 4,838 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 10,400 shares. Stevens Capital Lp reported 9,308 shares stake. Carroll Financial Associate owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Fiera Capital, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 34,279 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. The New York-based Product Prtn Llc has invested 0.02% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 241,649 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Citigroup invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 34,538 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake. Sei reported 73 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock.

