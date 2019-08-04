Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined While First Foundation Advisors Has Increased Holding; Lau Associates Holds Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Raises $64 Million in Round Led by Goldman Sachs; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 431.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 13,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 2,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Gamco Et Al reported 3,510 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 90,041 shares or 0.13% of the stock. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.57% stake. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Pa has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Liability Co holds 19,329 shares. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 1,403 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.02% or 3,653 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Institute For Wealth Management Llc has 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baxter Bros accumulated 34,408 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Ally Financial reported 36,000 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 251,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 8,450 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares to 43,018 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 337,377 shares to 129,934 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income (FRA) by 67,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,425 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).