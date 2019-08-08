Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined While Bluefin Trading Boosted Stake by $4.14 Million; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $24.23 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 619,106 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 126.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 25,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 45,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.78M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 2.03 million shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,419 shares, and cut its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 51,933 shares to 2,867 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 543,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,144 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

