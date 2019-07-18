Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered by $5.38 Million Its Stake; Carlson Capital Management Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $2.06 Million; Stock Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 32,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,128 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 131,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 1.84M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.63M shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7,900 shares to 20,433 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 67.61 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Com has 109,947 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 0.32% or 3,703 shares in its portfolio. Westwood holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.27M shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 106,483 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,509 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,642 shares. Strategic reported 3,692 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 3.76 million shares. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 161,270 are owned by Charter Communications. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raymond James & Associates holds 0.25% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 36,307 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0.13% or 2.31M shares. Longer Invests Inc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,840 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M worth of stock or 177,457 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares to 740 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

