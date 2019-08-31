Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Kazazian Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $1.80 Million; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Raised Holding by $902,320 as Share Price Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 11,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 82,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 71,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 518,025 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 9,866 shares to 8,662 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 63,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,112 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

