Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Dodge & Cox Upped Holding by $1.66 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.06 million, up from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 495,347 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 76,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 213,764 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 2,689 shares to 75,181 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 195,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.68M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.