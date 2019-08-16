Baidu (BIDU) Stock Declined While Newport Asia Has Decreased Stake; Applied Matls (AMAT) Valuation Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Holding by $6.77 Million

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 4.31 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 173,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 177,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 12.97M shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 76,569 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Patten Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.14% or 8,310 shares. Tanaka Management has 0.69% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Plante Moran Advsrs Lc reported 5,093 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com stated it has 495,865 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,111 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Taurus Asset Management Lc has 101,760 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,189 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 26,766 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 182,300 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 9,483 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM) by 119,862 shares to 356,530 shares, valued at $36.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goog Us by 16,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,094 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).