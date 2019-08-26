Baidu (BIDU) Stake Upped by Newport Asia Llc; Citadel Advisors Raised Holding in Banc Of California (BANC) as Market Value Rose

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 1.73M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 514.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 154,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 185,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 98,668 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 64,272 shares. 236,531 are held by Ameriprise Finance. Alliancebernstein LP owns 60,100 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Smith Graham & Communication Inv Advsr LP stated it has 0.86% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 277,500 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Fisher Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 54,073 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 28,813 shares. Jcsd Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 120,898 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited owns 130,567 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 328,767 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 135,756 shares to 17,155 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 39,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,523 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (Put) (NYSE:LAZ).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.