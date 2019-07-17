Baidu (BIDU) Stake Held by First Foundation Advisors; Duquesne Family Office Upped Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $137.30 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 432.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 754,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 928,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.46M, up from 174,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 7.01 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 431.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 2,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 739,748 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17,314 shares to 27,680 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 17,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,726 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

