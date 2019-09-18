Baidu (BIDU) Stake Has Boosted by Kazazian Asset Management Llc; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Raised Celgene (CELG) Stake by $28.80 Million

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 24,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 47,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 2.80M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 313,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.63 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Biogen, Acceleron terminate drugs after poor trials – Boston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.