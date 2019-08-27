Baidu (BIDU) Stake Has Boosted by Flow Traders Us Llc; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock Were Volatile While Contour Asset Management Cut Its Position by $26.52 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.77. About 2.63M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $62.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo moves Charlotte execs to new roles in consumer bank – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ellie Mae Stock Is Up More Than 20% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 199,800 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 448,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 714,904 are held by State Street Corporation. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Riverbridge Partners Lc owns 4,582 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Glazer Cap Lc holds 15% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 2,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.16% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 3,430 shares. Burren Capital invested 15% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 121,900 are held by Omers Administration.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu and Chongqing Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Municipality’s Intelligent Transformation Using AI – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Volatile Stocks to Sell in August – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Baidu Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci Europe Hedged E (DBEU) by 1.21 million shares to 185,393 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xtrackers Msci All World Ex Us (DBAW) by 192,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Interest Rate Hedged H (HYGH).