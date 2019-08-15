Baidu (BIDU) Stake Has Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Held by Cwm Llc

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 114.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 20,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 38,646 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 18,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.92. About 1.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 90.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 20,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 43,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 22,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 2.73M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,813 shares to 74,268 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 238,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,063 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors reported 17,882 shares. 137,400 were accumulated by Sit Inv Assocs. Cincinnati Casualty Company stated it has 6.53% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.05 million are owned by Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Main Street Research Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,278 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Co Limited Com reported 37 shares. Everett Harris Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,472 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lakeview Ptnrs Lc accumulated 2,903 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Llc holds 2,405 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Co has invested 2.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 1.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 128,668 shares. Stifel holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.12 million shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 31,518 shares to 5,701 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,973 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).