Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined While Pzena Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Mackay Shields Has Decreased Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $2.89 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 67.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 288,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 717,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.24 million, up from 429,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 61.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 93,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 57,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 150,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 484,545 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Equity Invt Life (NYSE:AEL) by 41,354 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 57,300 shares to 177,568 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.