Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined While Punch Card Management LP Raised Holding by $5.85 Million; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Cut Holding in Danaher (DHR) as Share Price Rose

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12M, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 2,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 105,624 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10 million, down from 108,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 517,935 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.