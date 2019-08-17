Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $8.77 Million; Orbimed Advisors Trimmed Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Position as Share Value Declined

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 398,101 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 498,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.52M market cap company. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 621,227 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc analyzed 53,505 shares as the company's stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.



Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,310 shares to 164,300 shares, valued at $39.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1.44M shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $34.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

