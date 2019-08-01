Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Lowered Holding; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake as Stock Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58 million, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 4.43M shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 2.60 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 151,900 shares to 373,200 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 174,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest holds 7,348 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.98% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 0.74% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 55,778 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 27,206 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Butensky Cohen Security owns 9,667 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,269 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 39,185 were accumulated by Jacobs & Company Ca. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rockland Tru Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,328 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1.93% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 68,094 shares. Carderock Cap Management, Maryland-based fund reported 30,009 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd reported 2,672 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 184,412 shares or 2.44% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.