Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position by $16.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Greatmark Investment Partners Increased Target Com (TGT) Holding by $9.40 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.87 million, down from 469,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 1.18 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 14689.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 117,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 574,658 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Where this early Twitter, Square investor is putting his money now – San Francisco Business Times” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Target Stock Has Gained 31% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Target Opening More Stores on (or Near) College Campuses – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 66.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Chinese Stocks Will Soar on a Trade Truce – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Qz.com with their article: “BAT no more: Meituan Dianping is now worth more than Baidu – Quartz” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu & Geely Collaborate on Autonomous Driving Platform – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.