Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Position; As Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Holder Ulysses Management Decreased Its Holding by $39.34 Billion

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 1.41B shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 1.41 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 412,586 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 17,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 19,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.91M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 12.52 million shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Davidson Advsr reported 931,808 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 843 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 49,517 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Seatown Holdings Pte Limited has 1.48% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 440,520 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 297,500 shares. Alphaone Invest Service owns 1,330 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation holds 400,946 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,871 shares. 4.67 million are held by Waddell & Reed Financial. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Limited Partnership reported 70,992 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Starboard Value Limited Partnership accumulated 4.10 million shares or 2.85% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co owns 293 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares to 218,819 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 52,165 shares to 66,475 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).