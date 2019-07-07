Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Cut Its Stake by $566,808 as Stock Value Declined; Thompson Investment Management Upped Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $1.22 Million as Share Price Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 19,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.74 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD ISSUES LETTER TO NEWELL HOLDERS; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares to 158,181 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 388,612 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 1.26 million shares. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 17,318 shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 578,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 342,168 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 55,660 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 55,493 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 22,758 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.54 million shares. Ent Fincl Serv Corp accumulated 343 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A owns 35,954 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 69.22 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.