Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Lifted Stake; Aflac Com (AFL) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Raised Stake

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 2.65 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 397.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 34,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 42,839 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 8,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 3.14M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.