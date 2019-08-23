Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trimmed Its Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 374,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, down from 389,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 13.75M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 178,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43 million, down from 232,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 3.52M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Co Ma reported 0.16% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 920,834 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security holds 1.84% or 46,912 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1832 Asset Lp owns 382,757 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Com invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 87,520 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 142,190 shares stake. Guyasuta Investment Inc accumulated 0.09% or 14,618 shares. Stillwater Advsr Llc reported 253,897 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 384,293 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 755,363 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca reported 1.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.