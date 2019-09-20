Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Increased Holding by $183.51 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Share Price Rose

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 5.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665.59 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.94M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 11.12 million shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 2.09M shares to 24.94 million shares, valued at $308.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 9.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59.83M shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.09 million shares to 9,455 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,465 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).